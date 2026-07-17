Cleveland Guardians postpone game against Pittsburgh due to air quality conditions

The Cleveland Guardians announced Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed due to air quality conditions.

The game will now be played Saturday, July 18, as part of a split doubleheader. The rescheduled game will begin at 1:10 p.m., and the original game will be moved to 7:10 p.m.

The worst air quality in three years covered Northeast Ohio on Thursday due to wildfire smoke from Canada.

Wildfire smoke will infiltrate our skies on Thursday and bring hazardous air quality

RELATED: Stay indoors: Wildfire smoke from Canada is making our air quality BAD.

Gates for the first game open at noon, and those for the second game open at 5:30 p.m.

Fans with tickets for the July 17 game can use the same ticket to enter the first game on July 18. They will not be able to enter the second game unless they have tickets. If fans who have the rescheduled ticket cannot attend the new game, they can exchange it. Click CLICK HERE. for more information.

Season ticket holders can find information on a ticket exchange by CLICK HERE.

Any fans who purchased tickets through a third-party vendor will be contacted directly by the company they purchased from.

Fans will be cleared from the stadium in between the two games.