Wildfire smoke will infiltrate our skies on Thursday and bring hazardous air quality

The worst air quality in three years is expected on Thursday as wildfire smoke sinks south across Northeast Ohio. It has been hazy for the last few days, but the smoke is expected to get closer to the ground on Thursday. Everyone will likely notice the lower air quality, but you may also be able to see it and even smell the smoke. This will be the worst air quality in about three years, when Northeast Ohio dealt with hazardous air quality due to wildfire smoke in the summer of 2023.

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The air quality index ranges from 0 to 500. Today's AQI was around 50-100, which is considered moderate. A moderate AQI means air quality will not affect *most people*. However, there may be a risk for some people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution. This typically includes the elderly, young children, and those with breathing or heart problems.

The higher the AQI goes, the more people will be impacted by the air quality. On Thursday, the air quality index will jump to 300+, which is considered extremely hazardous for everyone. This is known as a code maroon. When the forecast is Maroon (hazardous), everyone should stay indoors and reduce activity levels. Efforts to minimize effects, even indoors, may be difficult or impossible.

Take it easy on Thursday. Rain chances begin to return on Friday. While the timing is not ideal, rain will help mix out the wildfire smoke in our atmosphere and likely improve air quality by the weekend.

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To help our region reduce air pollution:



Drive less: bike, walk, use transit, work from home, combine trips

Visit gohiocommute.com/noaca - Find a smarter way to travel!

Don't idle - Turn off your engine

Refill your tank after sunset

Wait to mow the lawn

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