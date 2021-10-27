Cleveland Guardians roller derby team files lawsuit over Cleveland Indians name change

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians, the long-running roller derby team based in Cleveland since 2013, has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio to block the Major League Baseball Franchise the Cleveland Indians from taking its name.

"Major League Baseball would never let someone name their lacrosse team the ‘Chicago Cubs’ if the team was in Chicago, or their soccer team the ‘New York Yankees’ if that team was in New York – nor should they,” said Christopher Pardo, a partner at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP and lead attorney for the plaintiff. “The same laws that protect Major League Baseball from the brand confusion that would occur in those examples also operate in reverse to prevent what the Indians are trying to do here. By taking the name ‘Cleveland Guardians’ overnight, the Indians knowingly and willfully eviscerated the rights of the original owner of that name – the real Cleveland Guardians.”

In July, the Cleveland Indians announced it was changing its 100-year-old name to the Cleveland Guardians beginning next season after years of objections from Native American groups and others who called the franchise’s name “racist” and “derogatory.”

According to the lawsuit, the Cleveland Guardians roller derby team registered the public domain name ClevelandGuardians.com to host a public-facing website. The team also created an Instagram handle and Facebook name “clevelandguardians.”

Source a federal document. The Cleveland Guardians website.

In 2017, the Cleveland Guardians roller derby team registered the Cleveland Guardians name with the Ohio Secretary of State, according to the lawsuit. The certificate is available for viewing on the state's website.

Source: Federal document. Ohio Secretary of State trade name registration.

The team said in the lawsuit that it has “so-called ‘common law’ trademark rights based on a priority use in Northeast Ohio that dates back to early 2013 and 2014.

The roller derby team also applied for federal registrations for the Cleveland Guardians and its Winged Man logo, which both applications are pending.

The lawsuit claims the Cleveland Indians knew about the Cleveland Guardians before deciding to adopt the identical name.

“Indeed, it is inconceivable that an organization worth more than $1B and estimated to have annual revenues of $290M+ would not at least have performed a Google search for “Cleveland Guardians” before settling on the name, and even a cursory search would have returned Plaintiff’s website (www.clevelandguardians.com) as the first “hit.”

The lawsuit alleges that instead of approaching the Cleveland Guardians roller derby team to resolve the matter, the Cleveland Indians filed a trademark application in April 2021 in the East African island nation of Mauritius.

The lawsuit claims the Cleveland Indians made another trademark filing, this time for its team logo, which the Cleveland Guardians said, “looks remarkably like the Cleveland Guardians’ “Winged G” logo.

Source: Federal document. The Cleveland Guardians roller derby logo and the Cleveland Guardians baseball team logo.

When the Indians contacted Cleveland Guardians that it was one of the names they were considering, Gary Sweatt, owner of the team, sent the Indians organization pictures of their jerseys and other intellectual property, including logos, to show how the Guardians were using its team name.

Sweatt reached out to the Indians again and offered the Indians to acquire the name and rights, but the Indians only “offered to pay a nominal amount.”

The Cleveland Guardians allege in the lawsuit that since the Indians announced its name change, the team’s website continues to crash from the number of visitors who think the site is associated with the baseball team.

“As a nonprofit organization that loves sports and the city of Cleveland, we are saddened that the Indians have forced us into having to protect the name we have used here for years,” said Gary Sweatt, the owner of Guardians Roller Derby. “We know we are in the right, however, and just like our athletes do on the track, we will put everything into this effort at the courthouse.”

News 5 Cleveland has reached out to Cleveland Indians for comment or statement regarding the lawsuit. We have not yet heard back.

Read the full lawsuit here.

