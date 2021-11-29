Watch
Cleveland Guardians sign at Progressive Field looks like it's not centered correctly

WEWS
Guardians sign
Posted at 4:39 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 16:39:41-05

CLEVELAND — Have you seen the new Guardians sign outside of Progressive Field? Some fans claim the sign appears to be off-center. The side with the "G" extends further left than the side with the "s" on the right.

This isn't the best angle, but it's as close as we could get.

A spokesperson for the team said they are looking into it and didn’t have any additional comment beyond that.

The Covering the Corner baseball website mentioned the issue in an article last week.

The Guardians have had a rough go lately when it comes to signs.

Two weeks ago, the new team shop sign came crashing down on the cement in front of Progressive Field.

Guardians team shop sign.

