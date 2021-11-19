Smashing success: Cleveland Guardians team shop sign goes up and quickly comes back down

CLEVELAND — A new era for Cleveland baseball started and quickly came to a halt after the new Guardians team shop sign came crashing down on the cement in front of Progressive Field Friday.

A worker was on the ladder checking the bolts when the sign came crashing down onto the cement below.

News 5 journalist Mike Brookbank, who was at the team shop taking pictures, said the sign was up for about 30 to 40 minutes before it fell.

The sign ripped some of the stone facing from the wall.

The sign that fell was the original sign that hung outside the team shop when the team was named The Cleveland Indians.

The Cleveland Guardians opened the doors to the team shop at 9 a.m., where fans formed a long line anxiously awaiting to get their hands on the new merchandise. Everything from hats, sweatshirts and T-shirts were available for purchase.

The Cleveland Guardians changed their social media handles on Twitter and Instagram to the Guardians.

“We're taking the next major step,” said Anthony Controulis, Cleveland Guardians Communications Manager. “We're really kind of launching the Cleveland Guardians era at Progressive Field.

