Cleveland Guardians sign pitcher Emmanuel Clase

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians and right-hand pitcher Emmanuel Clase have agreed to a long-term deal.

Clase signed a five-year contract with club options for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

The 24-year-old pitcher had one of the best seasons out of the bullpen in club history, posting a relief earned run (ERA) average of 1.29, the second-lowest ever for the team.

He also ranked top among rookie relievers in ERA.

Clase led all Major League pitchers in 100-plus-mph pitches thrown.

He missed all of 2020 after being suspended for performance-enhancing drugs.

He thrived in his first year as Cleveland’s closer, recording 24 saves with a 1.29 ERA in 71 appearances as a rookie in 2021, according to AP.

