Cleveland Guardians sign pitcher Emmanuel Clase

Paul Beaty/AP
FILE -Cleveland Indians closing pitcher Emmanuel Clase winds up during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Chicago. Unable to add to their roster via free agency, the Cleveland Guardians locked up one of their own, agreeing to terms with closer Emmanuel Clase on a five-year, $20 million contract extension, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)
Posted at 1:39 PM, Apr 07, 2022
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians and right-hand pitcher Emmanuel Clase have agreed to a long-term deal.

Clase signed a five-year contract with club options for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

The 24-year-old pitcher had one of the best seasons out of the bullpen in club history, posting a relief earned run (ERA) average of 1.29, the second-lowest ever for the team.

He also ranked top among rookie relievers in ERA.

Clase led all Major League pitchers in 100-plus-mph pitches thrown.

He missed all of 2020 after being suspended for performance-enhancing drugs.

He thrived in his first year as Cleveland’s closer, recording 24 saves with a 1.29 ERA in 71 appearances as a rookie in 2021, according to AP.

