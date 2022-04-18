Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox postponed due to weather

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians game against the Chicago White Sox on Monday has been postponed due to snowy conditions in Downtown Cleveland. The game has been rescheduled as a split doubleheader on Tuesday, July 12 at 1:10 p.m. ET with the originally scheduled July 12 game starting at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Gates for the makeup game will open at noon ET while the gates for the original July 12 game open at 6 p.m.

Courtesy of the Cleveland Guardians. A snowy scene at Progressive Field on April 18, 2022.

Fans with tickets for Monday's game can use their exact same tickets to enter the 1:10 p.m. game.

If fans can't make the game on July 12, they will be able to exchange it for one of six different game options.

All single-game tickets can start exchanging today at 3 p.m. Single-game tickets must be exchanged by June 28 at 5 p.m.

