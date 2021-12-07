Crew reinstalls Guardians marquee sign at Progressive Field after it appeared not centered

CLEVELAND — The Guardians sign at Progressive Field was reinstalled on Tuesday after fans noticed in late November that its letters appeared to be off-center, with the side of the “G” extending further left than the other side with the “s” on the right.

A spokesperson for the Guardians said the Brilliant Electric Sign Company was out “altering the placement of Guardians" on the main marquee sign today.

The Guardians had no further comment beyond that.

The Covering the Corner baseball website mentioned the issue in an article nearly two weeks ago.

