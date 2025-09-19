Daniel Espino to open game for AAA Columbus, his 1st since 2022

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians pitcher Daniel Espino will make his long-awaited return to the mound this upcoming Saturday.

The Guardians announced that the RHP will open the game for the AAA minor league Columbus Clippers against the Omaha Storm Chasers.

It will be Espino’s first time pitching in a game since 2022, and Saturday will mark his first minor league game in 1,239 days.

He was the Guardians' second-ranked prospect in 2022, but multiple injury setbacks—most recently a shoulder surgery— have kept the 24-year-old off the mound.

The first pitch for the Clippers game against the Storm Chasers is slated for 5:05 p.m. at Huntington Park in Columbus, Ohio.