DeLauter, Nuñez brought in as Taxi Squad members for Guardians ahead of AL Wild Card Series

Two Guardians prospects are part of the club's “Taxi Squad” ahead of the American League Wild Card Series.

The team has brought in Chase DeLauter and Dom Nuñez and will be considered for a roster spot for the MLB Postseason. The deadline to add them to the active roster is Tuesday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m.

In 34 games at AAA Columbus this season, DeLauter batted .278 with five home runs in 126 at-bats. The 23-year-old outfielder is the second overall-ranked prospect for the Guardians.

Nuñez, a 30-year-old catcher, batted .176 with nine homers in 76 games for AAA Columbus. He appeared in two games for the Guardians this season: their July 6 game against the Astros and their July 11 contest against the Reds. In those games, he combined for two runs and two hits in seven at-bats.

The Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at 1:08 p.m. at Progressive Field.