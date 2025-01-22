Former Cleveland pitcher CC Sabathia 1st ballot Hall of Famer with election into Class of 2025

CLEVELAND — Former Cleveland pitcher CC Sabathia is officially a first-ballot Hall of Famer after being elected into the Class of 2025 on Tuesday.

In his first year of eligibility for the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Sabathia received 342 votes. To be elected into the Hall of Fame, players need at least 75% of votes cast on ballots by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Sabathia received 86.8%.

One of the best pitchers in Cleveland's baseball history, Sabathia was drafted by the then-Indians in 1998 and took the mound in the minor league system for three years, starting his rookie year in 2001 at the age of 20. In his debut season, Sabathia was the runner-up for the AL Rookie of the Year Award, placing second to legendary outfielder Ichiro Suzuki, who was also elected into the Hall of Fame's Class of 2025.

The years Sabathia spent in Cleveland were impressive, and what followed after the team traded him to the Brewers and he later signed with the Yankees solidified him as a Hall of Famer.

Sabathia posted a 251-161 record over his 19-year career, notching a 3.74 ERA and 3,093 total strikeouts. He went on to achieve a World Series victory, two MLB wins leader titles, additional All-Star appearances and an MVP award in the 2009 AL Championship Series. He's one of only six pitchers in history with at least 250 wins, a .600 winning percentage and 3,000 strikeouts.

The Class of 2025 features Sabathia, Suzuki (who was one vote away from unanimous election) and former MLB pitcher Billy Wagner.

Sabathia will be honored during Induction Weekend July 25-28 in Cooperstown, New York.

Beloved Guardians play-by-play announcer Tom Hamilton will also be recognized that weekend. Hamilton was selected as the Ford F. Frick Award winner for baseball broadcasting.

