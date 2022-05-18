Francona back managing Guardians following COVID-19 outbreak

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has cleared health and safety protocols and returned to the team after missing four games with COVID-19.

Francona will be back for Wednesday’s game against Cincinnati along with bench coach DeMarlo Hale.

They both tested positive with coronavirus last week while the Guardians were in Chicago and returned to Ohio by bus as the team continued its trip to Minnesota.

Hitting analyst Justin Toole is also back with the Guardians, who have dealt with two separate outbreaks in recent weeks.

First baseman Josh Naylor is the only Guardians player currently sidelined with the virus.

RELATED: Guardians manager Francona tests positive for COVID-19

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.