Gabriel Arias expected out 4-8 weeks with hamstring injury

After exiting Monday night’s game, Guardians shortstop Gabriel Arias is expected to miss extended time.

The Cleveland Guardians released the following statement on Wednesday with an update on Gabriel Arias’ hamstring injury:

“Gabriel Arias sustained a moderate left hamstring strain on Monday, April 6th following a fifth inning double. He submitted to an MRI and clinical exam, which confirmed the diagnosis. He will be re-examined weekly to guide his rehab progression. Typical recovery timetables for similar injuries are in the 4-to-8-week range.”

Arias left Monday’s game in the 5th inning of Cleveland's 4-2 loss to the Royals. Tuesday, he would be placed on the 10-day IL, and in his place, the team would call up INF Juan Brito from AAA Columbus.

Prior to that, he had been gaining some offensive momentum, batting .357 with five hits, two home runs, four RBIs, and two runs scored in his last five games.

"To see the way he swung the bat the last week or so. It's just an unfortunate time,” Guardians manager Steoehn Vogt said Tuesday. “You never want anyone to get hurt. But just as he's kind of catching his offensive stride, it just comes at an unfortunate time.”

The Guardians wrap up their series with the Kansas City Royals at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday at Progressive Field.

