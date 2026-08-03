Guardians acquire OF Jo Adell from Angels for catching prospect Jacob Cozart ahead of trade deadline

CLEVELAND — On the day of Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, the Cleveland Guardians have acquired a much-needed right-handed bat.

As first reported by MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the Guardians have made a trade for Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell. Cleveland confirmed that in exchange, the Angels will receive catching prospect Jacob Cozart.

Adell had been with the Angels organization since he was drafted in 2017. Known for his spectacular glove, the 27-year-old will also provide assistance in the right-handed batter's box. This year, Adell is batting .239 with a .682 OPS and 16 home runs, which is now the most home runs out of any current Guardian this season.

Cozart was selected by the Cleveland Guardians in the 2nd round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of NC State. Most recently playing for the Cleveland AA Affiliate Akron Rubber Ducks, Cozart was batting .239 with 10 home runs. Now, the catcher will continue his road to The Show on the West Coast.

Cleveland has also designated infielder Juan Brito for assignment. Major League Baseball’s trade deadline is set for today at 6 p.m.