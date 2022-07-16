CLEVELAND — Last week, 23-year-old Andrés Giménez learned that he would be participating in his first MLB All-Star Game. On Saturday, he learned that he would not only play in the game, he will now start in it as well.

Giménez will start at second base for the American League in the All-Star Game, replacing Astros' José Altuve, who was hit in the leg with the opening pitch Thursday night against the Angels. Altuve was determined to have a leg contusion and has been listed as "day-to-day," but will not participate in the All-Star Game.

The Guardians second baseman/shortstop has more than earned the opportunity to start in the talent showcase. This season, Giménez is batting .299 with 10 home runs, 43 RBI and seven stolen bases.

Just a few hours before being named a starter in the All-Star game, Giménez had just led the Guardians to a win over the Tigers, notching a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning, putting Cleveland up 6-5. The rising star has had moments of clutchness and reliability all year long and has worked to have a true breakout season in his young career.

Giménez will take the field for the All-Star game on Tuesday at Dodgers Stadium. Guardians third baseman José Ramírez will also participate in the game as a reserve, as will right-handed pitcher Emmanuel Clase.

