Guardians April 8 home opener against White Sox officially sells out

CLEVELAND — The beginning of April is shaping up to be a busy time for Cleveland with the NCAA Women's Final Four coming to town, the total solar eclipse with the city in the path of totality—and of course, the Guardians home opener, which as of Saturday has officially sold out.

The Guardians host the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field for the first home game of the 2024 season on April 8 and will do so in front of more than 30,000 fans.

Cleveland's sellout marks the 31st consecutive home opener with a full house since the ballpark opened in 1994.

With the home opener and solar eclipse happening on the same day, the Guardians have pushed back the first pitch to 5:15 p.m., but gates for the game will be open at 2 p.m. so fans can watch the eclipse from the stands, which will happen in the 3 p.m. hour.

"For Cleveland’s Home Opener on April 8, gates will open at 2 p.m. with the first pitch planned for 5:10 p.m.," the team said in a statement. "The City of Cleveland anticipates significant traffic on April 8 related to the total solar eclipse impacting Northeast Ohio. The Club encourages fans to plan accordingly and utilize RTA public transportation wherever possible."

While home opener tickets directly from the team have sold out, the organization launched the 2024 Ballpark Pass—which for $49 a month allows fans to attend any Guardians home game, including the home opener, with a Standing Room Only ticket. Standing Room Only locations at the ballpark include The Corner Bar, Left Field and Right Field Drink Rails, the Home Run Porch, Heritage Plaza and the new Upper Level renovated corners.

