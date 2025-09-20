Guardians call up OF Petey Halpin, place OF Nolan Jones on injured list

The Cleveland Guardians announced on Saturday that they have called up OF Petey Halpin from AAA Columbus.

The 23-year-old was the Guardians third-round pick of the 2020 MLB Draft out of St. Francis High School in San Mateo, California.

This season in the minors, he’s batted .249 with 14 home runs in 493 at-bats. His 86 runs scored are the most for a Cleveland Development System prospect this year. Now, he gets the call as the Guardians continue a pivotal playoff push.

Along with his call-up, the Guardians have also placed OF Nolan Jones on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain. Jones has batted .211 with five home runs for Cleveland in 136 games played this season.

Cleveland will play in a doubleheader Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, with the first game starting at 2:10 p.m. and the second starting at 7:10 p.m.