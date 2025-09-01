Guardians call up outfielder George Valera; will make MLB Debut Monday

The Cleveland Guardians have promoted outfielder George Valera from Triple-A Columbus, the club announced Monday.

The 24-year-old outfielder gets his call-up to the show as the Guardians find themselves in an AL Wild Card race.

Valera has been with the Guardians organization since signing as an international free agent in 2017.

He originally joined the Clippers in 2022, and at the time was the Guardians' top-ranked prospect.

This past season, he batted .318 in 28 games with Columbus, including a game in which he hit for the cycle against the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Additionally, the Guardians optioned Will Wilson and recalled Jhonkensy Noel and Zak Kent.

Valera will make his Major League Baseball debut Monday afternoon when Cleveland takes on the Boston Red Sox.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. at Fenway Park.