Guardians clinch playoff spot after walk-off hit by pitch win against Rangers

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians have officially clinched a postseason berth after beating the Texas Rangers 3-2 Saturday night.

A walk-off hit by pitch with C.J. Kayfus batting earned the Guardians a win in the 9th inning.

Following their win, Cleveland punched their ticket to at least a spot in the American League Wild Card.

Thanks to a remarkable turnaround with a 19-7 record in September, the Guardians will turn the calendar to October for the seventh time in the last decade.

Back in July, the Guardians were 15.5 games out of winning the American League Central Division.

Should they remain tied for first place or overtake the Detroit Tigers in the division, they will complete the largest divisional comeback in Major League Baseball history for their third divisional trophy in four years.

One more win over the Rangers, or a loss and a Detroit Tigers loss to the Boston Red Sox, and the Guardians would claim the AL Central.

The Guardians close out the regular season against the Rangers on Sunday at 3:10 p.m. at Progressive Field.