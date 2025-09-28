Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Guardians clinch playoff spot after walk-off hit by pitch win against Rangers

Get ready for October baseball Cleveland
Rangers Guardians Baseball
Phil Long/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, left, catches a a ball hit by Texas Rangers' Ezequiel Duran as Gabriel Arias, right, backs up the play during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Rangers Guardians Baseball
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians have officially clinched a postseason berth after beating the Texas Rangers 3-2 Saturday night.

A walk-off hit by pitch with C.J. Kayfus batting earned the Guardians a win in the 9th inning.

Following their win, Cleveland punched their ticket to at least a spot in the American League Wild Card.

Thanks to a remarkable turnaround with a 19-7 record in September, the Guardians will turn the calendar to October for the seventh time in the last decade.

Back in July, the Guardians were 15.5 games out of winning the American League Central Division.

Should they remain tied for first place or overtake the Detroit Tigers in the division, they will complete the largest divisional comeback in Major League Baseball history for their third divisional trophy in four years.

One more win over the Rangers, or a loss and a Detroit Tigers loss to the Boston Red Sox, and the Guardians would claim the AL Central.

The Guardians close out the regular season against the Rangers on Sunday at 3:10 p.m. at Progressive Field.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.