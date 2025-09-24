Guardians’ David Fry expected to be out 6 to 8 weeks with facial injuries

It was a scary scene at Progressive Field Tuesday evening in the middle of the Cleveland Guardians' eventual 5-2 win over the Detroit Tigers.

In the 6th inning, Guardians DH David Fry squared up for a bunt against Tarik Skubal. He would be hit by a 99 mph fastball in the face, going down immediately. After team doctors came out on the field, a medical cart would be driven out behind home plate. Fry would enter the cart on his own strength and not return to the game.

The Guardians provided the following statement on Wednesday:

“Imaging and clinical examination confirmed that David sustained multiple, minimally displaced, left-sided facial and nasal fractures. While the injury will require close monitoring, including serial assessments, David is expected to fully recover over the next 6-to-8 weeks without the need for surgery. David was recently discharged from the Cleveland Clinic and is resting comfortably.



The Cleveland Guardians would like to express gratitude to several groups who were intimately involved in the emergent care and treatment of David during last night’s game: Physicians Ambulance, caregivers at Lutheran Hospital and Cleveland Clinic emergency departments, and the nurses and physicians at CCF working in the ENT and plastic surgery departments. Thank you all for your professionalism, expertise and compassion.”

The Cleveland Guardians said in a statement Tuesday night that Fry had been transferred from Lutheran Medical Center to the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus for further testing and was held overnight.

“He stayed conscious the whole time,” Guardians Manager Stephen Vogt told media members following Tuesday’s game. “We’re all thinking about David and his family right now. We’re glad he’s OK, but obviously it's a really scary moment.”

The Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. at Progressive Field.