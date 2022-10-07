Guardians fans: Who are these guys?

CLEVELAND — News 5's Clay LePard hits the streets of Cleveland to get fan reaction as the Cleveland Guardians prepare for Friday's Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The common reaction amongst fans is they are shocked that this young team made it this far.

The team is so young that Guardians fan Peter Merrick says "It's a lot of rookies, playing a lot of baseball; if the Guardians walked down the street I wouldn't be able to name about four of them". In regards to their success, he went on to say, "I didn't think they would win 60 games."

While fans are surprised, they are also hopeful that this is the year the Guardians will win it all.

The game is today, Friday, Oct. 7 at 12:07 p.m. at Progressive Field. Check out ESPN, WTAM 1100 AM, WMMS 100.7 FM, and the Guardians Radio Network to watch or listen to the game.

