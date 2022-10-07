How to watch the Cleveland Guardians vs Tampa Bay Rays AL Wild Card game

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians are slated to host the Tampa Bay Rays in a best-of-three Wild Card Series starting Friday afternoon.

Cleveland ended their season on a high note earning their 92 win of the season over the Kansas City Chiefs. The team clinched the division after the Chicago White Sox lost to the Detroit Tigers on Sept. 25.

Third baseman Jose Ramirez helped put the cherry on top of a successful regular season with two runs and four hits in their final show against the Royals on Wednesday, with a 9-2 win.

Since Sept. 5, the Guardians are 24-6 overall. For every four games Cleveland played in the last month, they lost one game.

You can watch the game on ESPN. First pitch is at 12:07 EST.

Saturday’s game is scheduled to start at 12:07 and will air on ESPN2.

If a game three is needed, ESPN will air the game on Sunday afternoon at 4:07 p.m.

RELATED: MLB announces times for Guardians-Rays playoff games

The Guardians sit at No. 3 in the postseason bracket with the youngest team in MLB. Additionally, the Guardiac Kids are the only team in MLB history to ever make it into the postseason with 17 rookies making their debuts in the league.

The new kids on the block are Ramirez, who is only one of three players remaining on the roster since the name change going into the 2022 season. Shane Bieber and Adam Plutko were part of the 2018 postseason team.

As individuals, rookie and outfielder Steven Kwan earned American League Rookie of the Month. Meanwhile, fellow teammate and pitcher Emmanuel Clase earned American League Reliever of the Month on Oct. 3.

During the last series against the Rays, Cleveland took two-of-three. All three games in the series were decided by one run, two of which went into extra innings.

Tickets have been sold out for both games.

RELATED: Strong cold front arrives tonight, brings chilly weather for Guardians Game 1

If you plan on going to the game, the weather will bring a crisp cold front so bundle up. Be prepared for spotty lake effect rain, temperatures in the low 50s with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.