Guardians Gavin Williams named Game 1 starter against Detroit

The Guardians have named their Game 1 starter against the Detroit Tigers.

Gavin Williams will get the start against the Tigers on Tuesday in the first game of the American League Wild Card Series.

Williams ended the regular season with a 12-5 overall record along with a 3.06 ERA and 1.73 strikeouts. In his three appearances against the Tigers this season, the 26-year-old RHP went 2-1, most recently recording 12 strikeouts in their game on Sept. 23.

The Cleveland Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers at 1:08 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at Progressive Field.