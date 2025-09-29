Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Guardians Gavin Williams named Game 1 starter against Detroit

Tigers Guardians Baseball
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Gavin Williams pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Cleveland, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Tigers Guardians Baseball
Posted
and last updated

The Guardians have named their Game 1 starter against the Detroit Tigers.

Gavin Williams will get the start against the Tigers on Tuesday in the first game of the American League Wild Card Series.

Williams ended the regular season with a 12-5 overall record along with a 3.06 ERA and 1.73 strikeouts. In his three appearances against the Tigers this season, the 26-year-old RHP went 2-1, most recently recording 12 strikeouts in their game on Sept. 23.

The Cleveland Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers at 1:08 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at Progressive Field.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.