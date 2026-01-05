Guardians' Jhonkensy Noel picked up by Baltimore Orioles

Big Christmas is headed to Baltimore.

The Cleveland Guardians told News 5 Monday that Jhonkensy Noel was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles Monday. Noel was initially designated for assignment on Dec. 17.

The 1B/OF struggled at the plate in 2025, batting 183 with 13 homers through 69 regular-season games. Noel would spend another 61 games in the minors with AAA Columbus.

However, Noel was responsible for one of the most iconic Guardians’ moments in recent memory: a game-saving two-run homer against the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the 2024 ALCS with two outs in the bottom of the 9th. Now, Noel will bring his raw power to the AL East.

Noel will reunite with new Orioles manager Craig Albernaz, who had been an assistant coach in Cleveland for the last two seasons.