Guardians No. 2 prospect Chase DeLauter undergoes wrist surgery, out 6-8 weeks

CLEVELAND — There's been a cry all season from many Guardians fans for the team to call up Cleveland's No. 2 prospect Chase DeLauter from the Triple-A Columbus Clippers. The wait for the developing outfielder to make his MLB debut will now have to wait even longer as DeLauter now deals with recovery from wrist surgery.

DeLauter had been sidelined for multiple games recently, dealing with a lingering wrist issue. He was seen on Tuesday by a wrist and hand specialist, Dr. Thomas Graham, in Philadelphia, for a second opinion of the injury.

The re-evaluation, which included an MRI and clinical examination, confirmed a hook of the hamate fracture, which is a break in the small, hook-shaped bone on the pinky side of the wrist.

Surgery was recommended to repair the fractured segment. DeLauter underwent the procedure on Wednesday.

The Guardians organization expects DeLauter's return-to-play timeframe to be around six to eight weeks, which is the typical recovery time for the injury.

DeLauter has had an attention-grabbing season. His 30+ on-base streak was fueled with a .264 batting average, 39 hits, 28 runs, 24 RBI and 28 walks in 42 games played with the Clippers.

