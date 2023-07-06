Guardians place Cal Quantrill on 15-Day IL, acquire pitcher Chris Vallimont from Orioles in exchange for cash

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians made some roster moves within their pitching staff on Thursday, sending pitcher Cal Quantrill to the 15-Day IL, calling up Cody Morris from Triple-A Columbus and acquiring a new pitcher from the Baltimore Orioles.

Cleveland acquired right-handed pitcher Chris Vallimont from the Orioles in exchange for cash considerations. He joined the 40-man roster and was optioned to the Clippers.

Vallimont, a native of Erie, Pennsylvania and Mercyhurst alumn, made his major league debut with Baltimore on Monday, throwing 2/3 of an inning. In the Minors this season, Vallimont has posted a 5.02 ERA, pitching in 14 games and starting in eight with 64 strikeouts in 57.1 innings.

Prior to the trade, the Guardians placed Cal Quantril on the 15-Day IL with right shoulder inflammation. Quantrill is coming off his second start back from his last stint on the IL, where shoulder inflammation kept him out for most of June.

Manager Terry Francona is hopeful that Quantrill will have a quick return, however.

"We put him back on the IL. The good part this time, we're not going to shut him down. We're going to let him play catch, and when he's ready, we'll start his side days again. When that is is dependent on how he feels. And we'll try to do a little better job this time of not trying to get him back so quick," Francona said.

In the meantime, the Guardians have called up pitcher Cody Morris from Triple-A Columbus.

Additionally, the Guardians moved pitcher Triston McKenzie to the 60-Day IL as he continues dealing with a right elbow injury.

