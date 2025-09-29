Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Guardians playoff schedule released, plus how to buy tickets

Paul Sancya/AP
Cleveland Guardians pitcher Kolby Allard throws against the Detroit Tigers during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians have clinched the AL Central Division and will face their rival, the Detroit Tigers. The first two games have been scheduled.

  • Game 1 is Tuesday, with first pitch set for 1:08 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.
  • Game 2 is Wednesday, with first pitch set for 1:08 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.
  • If necessary, Game 3 will be played Thursday. Starting time is unknown.

Want to head to the game? Tickets went on sale last week.

Guardians Play off tickets

There is a limit of six tickets per person per game.

You can purchase your tickets HERE.

Comeback kids

Following a 9-8 win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday with a 3-run walk-off home run by Brayan Rocchio, Cleveland has clinched the division.

Back in July, the Guardians were as far back as 15.5 games, but they have now completed the largest comeback in Major League Baseball history to win a division.

It’s the Guardians' third divisional title in 4 years.

