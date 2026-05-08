Guardians promote pitcher Franco Aleman

On Thursday night, Guardians pitching prospect Franco Aleman got the phone call he had waited his whole life for.

“The manager yesterday after the game called me and told me there was a really good chance I was gonna get activated before the game. The first person I call is my wife, of course, and she started crying immediately,” Aleman told members of the media in the Guardians dugout Friday. “It's a lot of adversity I've gone through to get here, and she's been through it with me 10-plus years. I'm glad to finally see the sweet side of it.”

Welcome to the sweet side, Franco Aleman.

The Cleveland Guardians announced that RHP Franco Aleman would be called up from AAA Columbus.

For the 25-year-old, it's the culmination of a dream he’s had since he was just a little kid.

“It's a childhood dream come true,” Aleman told members of the media in the Guardians dugout Friday. “I feel like eight-year-old me today. I put my picture when I was, like, eight or nine in Cuba as my screensaver just to remind myself to just be a kid out there and have fun.”

Fun is exactly what Aleman was having for the Clippers this season.

In 12.0 innings pitched, the 6-foot-6-inch righty gave up no runs and just three hits. He credits that to keeping a loose attitude.

“Just reiterating having a lot of fun, keeping my routine simple, and just trying to be as much of a kid when I'm on the field as I can,” Aleman said.

To make room for Aleman, the Guardians announced that they have designated RHP Connor Brogdon for assignment.

Aleman joins the Guardians as they begin their three-game series with the Minnesota Twins Friday night at 7:15 p.m.

