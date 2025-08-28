Guardians release Carlos Santana

CLEVELAND — Veteran first baseman Carlos Santana was released by the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday, the club announced. The Athletic reported first on Tuesday that he was placed on outright waivers.

Santana, 39, had three separate stints in Cleveland, spanning a total of 11 years. He was initially called up by the club back in 2010 and remained in Cleveland until 2017, becoming a key player in the team’s run to the 2016 World Series. He caught the final out of the 2016 ALCS to send the team to the World Series

In December 2017, Santana signed with the Philadelphia Phillies during the free agency period but quickly returned to Cleveland the following season in a trade.

In 2019, Santana would be named to the only All-Star team of his career. He would once again depart the club in 2020, this time heading to the Kansas City Royals.

After stints with four teams between 2022 and 2024, Santana would yet again return to Cleveland, signing a one-year, $12 million deal in December 2024.

Santana finishes his latest run in Cleveland batting .225 with 11 home runs, and was tied for the most walks for the club the season with Jose Ramirez (52). He is the 5th all-time for home runs with the club (227), and is one of two Cleveland Guardians ever with over 900 walks, trailing only Jim Thome (1008)

The Guardians return to action Friday evening against the Seattle Mariners.

