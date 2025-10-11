Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Guardians RHP Carlos Hernández elects free agency

CLEVELAND — After a brief stint with the Cleveland Guardians, right-handed pitcher Carlos Hernández has elected free agency, a team representative confirmed.

The 28-year-old from Venezuela was claimed off waivers from the Detroit Tigers back on July 31.

Tigers Rangers Baseball
Detroit Tigers' Carlos Hernandez throws to the Texas Rangers during a baseball game, Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Hernández made five appearances for the Guardians, tallying 7.0IP with 3Ks with a 3.86 ERA for Cleveland.

Less than a month later, on Aug. 20, Hernández was designated for assignment to AAA Columbus. In 7 games with the Clippers, he went for 7.2IP with 9Ks and a 4.70 ERA.

Prior to his time in Cleveland, Hernández played for both Philadelphia and Detroit in 2025.

