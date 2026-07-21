Guardians, Rocchio host charity autograph signing for Venezuelan earthquake relief

While the Cleveland Guardians began their series with the Minnesota Twins Monday night, fans were lined up outside Progressive Field earlier that morning for a cause bigger than baseball.

In support of earthquake relief efforts in Venezuela, fans who donated $15 to the Venezuelan Red Cross or brought an equally valued item to donate were able to get autographs from some of their favorite players.

Those signing on Monday included Guardians stars Gabriel Arias and Angel Martínez, Akron RubberDucks outfielder Jaison Chourio, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt, Twins pitcher Pablo Lopez and the event's organizer, Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio.

"All the fans coming to help my country, that's really special. I don't have words for that"



Brayan Rocchio was thankful to #Guardians fans, his teammates, & #Twins Pablo Lopez for coming to his charity autograph signing supporting Venezuelan earthquake relief#GuardsBall @WEWS https://t.co/S1OmtBpFBU pic.twitter.com/3NXJOv4LaD — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) July 20, 2026

"All the fans coming to help my country, I appreciate you a lot,” said Rocchio, a native of Caracas, Venezuela. “I don’t have words for that.”

Rocchio was touched by the outpouring of support he saw from the hundreds of baseball fans who turned out.

"I mean, this is gonna be special. You know, like the Venezuelan people know what I'm doing right now. They are going to appreciate you [fans] a lot, so that's really special for everybody here [and] in Venezuela, too.”

