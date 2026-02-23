Guardians sign Rhys Hoskins to minor league deal

CLEVELAND — A much-needed right-handed bat has signed with the Guardians.

The Cleveland Guardians officially announced Monday the signing of Rhys Hoskins. As first reported by Zack Meisel of The Athletic on Sunday, the 32-year-old is the 5th right handed hitter that the team has on its roster at the moment.

Hoskins would be entering his 9th MLB season should he make Cleveland’s major league roster. Since 2017, Hoskins has a career .238/.344/.475 batter, with his most recent stop in Milwaukee, where he batted .238 with 12 home runs for the Brewers in 90 games. However, Hoskins is mostly known for his 6 seasons as a Philadelphia Phillie and a key contributor in the Phils' run to the 2022 World Series.

The Cleveland Guardians take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at 3:05 P.M. EST in Goodyear.

