Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
10  WX Alerts 4  Closings/Delays
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Guardians sign Rhys Hoskins to minor league deal

Brewers Hoskins Baseball
Frank Franklin II/AP
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Rhys Hoskins runs during the sixth inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets July 2, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
Brewers Hoskins Baseball
Posted

CLEVELAND — A much-needed right-handed bat has signed with the Guardians.

The Cleveland Guardians officially announced Monday the signing of Rhys Hoskins. As first reported by Zack Meisel of The Athletic on Sunday, the 32-year-old is the 5th right handed hitter that the team has on its roster at the moment.

Hoskins would be entering his 9th MLB season should he make Cleveland’s major league roster. Since 2017, Hoskins has a career .238/.344/.475 batter, with his most recent stop in Milwaukee, where he batted .238 with 12 home runs for the Brewers in 90 games. However, Hoskins is mostly known for his 6 seasons as a Philadelphia Phillie and a key contributor in the Phils' run to the 2022 World Series.

The Cleveland Guardians take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at 3:05 P.M. EST in Goodyear.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.