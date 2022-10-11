Here are the times, dates for games 3 and 4 of the Guardians-Yankees ALDS games, and how to watch

CLEVELAND — The Guardians will come back home to Progressive Field this Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16 (if necessary) to take on the New York Yankees in games 3 and 4 of the American League Division Series.

This is when and where you can watch the games:

Saturday, October 15 – 7:37 PM EST on TBS

Sunday, October 16 (if necessary) – 7:07 PM EST on TBS

The game times are subject to change. All gates will open 2 hours prior to the game begins and tickets can be purchased here.

Cleveland will head back to New York on Oct. 17 if a game five is necessary.

