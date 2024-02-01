Watch Now
He's back! Carlos Carrasco signs minor league contract with Cleveland Guardians

Carlos Carrasco
Nam Y. Huh/AP
FILE - In this May 30, 2019 file photo, Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco looks to the field from the dugout during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago. Carrasco is being treated for leukemia. He made the revelation to a TV station in the Dominican Republic, where he was visiting a hospital. Carrasco, who was diagnosed in June, 2019 remains positive about his prognosis and believes he will pitch again this season. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Carlos Carrasco
Posted at 10:32 AM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 10:32:44-05

CLEVELAND — Pitcher Carlos Carrasco is officially back where he belongs.

"Cookie," a fan favorite and onetime mainstay of the pitching staff, has signed a minor league contract with the Cleveland Guardians with a non-roster invitation to Major League camp kicking off later this month.

Carrasco played for Cleveland from 2009 until 2020.

He had an 88-73 record with Cleveland and 1,305 strikeouts, which is the fourth-highest in franchise history.

As a member of the organization, Carrasco won the prestigious Roberto Clemente award in 2019.

During the 2019 season, Carrasco was diagnosed with leukemia and missed several months due to treatment but returned at the end of the season.

He won the AL Comeback Player of the Year that season.

RELATED: Indians' Cookie Carrasco wins AL Comeback Player of the Year award after leukemia recovery

Carrasco spent the last three seasons with the New York Mets.

