He's back! Carlos Carrasco signs minor league contract with Cleveland Guardians

CLEVELAND — Pitcher Carlos Carrasco is officially back where he belongs.

"Cookie," a fan favorite and onetime mainstay of the pitching staff, has signed a minor league contract with the Cleveland Guardians with a non-roster invitation to Major League camp kicking off later this month.

Carrasco played for Cleveland from 2009 until 2020.

He had an 88-73 record with Cleveland and 1,305 strikeouts, which is the fourth-highest in franchise history.

As a member of the organization, Carrasco won the prestigious Roberto Clemente award in 2019.

During the 2019 season, Carrasco was diagnosed with leukemia and missed several months due to treatment but returned at the end of the season.

He won the AL Comeback Player of the Year that season.

Carrasco spent the last three seasons with the New York Mets.