How to watch Guardians vs. Rays Wild Card Game 2

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians once again host the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field after winning the first game of their three-game Wild Card Series Friday afternoon.

Saturday’s game is scheduled to start at 12:07 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN2.

This will be the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Guardians have a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

Cleveland has a 92-70 record overall and a 46-35 record at home. The Guardians have the sixth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.46.

Tampa Bay has an 86-76 record overall and a 35-46 record in road games. The Rays are 64-17 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

If you plan to go to the game, make sure to bundle up as the forecast calls for cooler temperatures.

