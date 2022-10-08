Watch Now
FORECAST: A Chilly But Sunny Weekend

Posted at 8:39 AM, Oct 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-08 08:39:23-04

CLEVELAND — Colder air has arrived in Northern Ohio and the growing season will end for many of you across our Western and Southern Counties.

After a few lake effect showers, high pressure is taking control and will clear out the clouds throughout the day! However, the chilly air hangs around for the weekend. Saturday highs stall in the 50s. Sunday we creep up to near 60 during the afternoon. Dry weather should be the rule. Frost could possibly become widespread, especially inland away from Lake Erie.

Make sure you're preparing for the cold! Temperatures begin to climb next week ahead of our next rain chance.

What To Expect:

  • Drying out
  • More weekend sun
  • Lows in the 30s tonight
  • Dry & 60 for Browns Sunday
  • Gradually warming up

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Frosty AM. Partly cloudy. Blustery. Cold. | High: 53º

Sunday: Frosty AM. Sunny. Breezy and Not as Chilly. | High: 62º

Monday: Bit milder. Stray shower. | High: 63º

Tuesday: Even milder. | High: 70º

