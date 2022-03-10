Installation begins on Guardians scoreboard script sign at Progressive Field

A new name, a new logo, a new sign—all things the Cleveland Guardians are implementing for the upcoming season, which is now back in motion thanks to a new CBA agreed upon by MLB and MLBPA Thursday. And in perfect timing, the Guardians got to work on the new sign the day baseball returned.

The team began installation of the new Guardians script sign above the scoreboard Thursday morning.

Measuring 81 feet wide and 28 feet high, the sign will showcase the team's new moniker proudly after being erected by the Brilliant Electric Sign Company.

The letters on the sign will be painted red with a white border, and the border will feature exposed 3000K, 5-watt white LED lamps to light the sign up at dusk.

With the process to install the sign underway, the Guardians expect the installation to take about six days to completion, weather permitting.

Cleveland Guardians

An estimated completion date of Wednesday, March 16 has been set by the team.

Even if weather didn't permit the sign to be installed by Wednesday, the team would still have plenty of time to have the sign installed before baseball is set to begin.

Failed negotiations between MLB and the player's union led to multiple Opening Day postponements, with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred canceling games amid stalled talks. After finally reaching an agreement Thursday afternoon, Opening Day is expected to begin April 15, pending ratification.

So when fans fill the seats at Progressive Field next month, a new sign showing the team's new name will be waiting for them.

RELATED: MLB, players reach deal to end lockout

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.