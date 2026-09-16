Joey Cantillo Nominated for Roberto Clemente Award

CLEVELAND — Guardian pitcher Joey Cantillo has been nominated for one of baseball's most prestigious awards.

The Roberto Clemente Award, named in honor of the baseball Hall of Famer and humanitarian, is the annual recognition of a Major League player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.

The 30 club nominees for 2026 are highlighted by 14 first-timers, including the 26-year-old Cantillo.

Known for his frequent visits to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Ohio, Cantillo has made community philanthropy a part of his regular routine.

"It wasn't something I was expecting," Cantillo said. "Our community relations people do a really good job of making it easy for us and talking with us before the season about some things we'd like to do."

It's a community charge Cantillo's manager enjoys seeing from his clubhouse.

"I think it's imperative for our players, staff and coaches to get out in the community and give back," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. "Obviously Joey has been super active this year in the community and really well-earned recognition for him."

The league-wide winner of the Roberto Clemente Award presented by Capital One will be honored at the 2026 World Series in October following the selection by a blue-ribbon panel.

Here's the full list of nominees: