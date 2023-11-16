John Adams' drum is officially on display at the National Baseball Hall of Fame

Cleveland Guardians super-fan John Adams was a fun part of game days with his legendary bass drum. And as of Thursday, his drum is officially displayed at the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

If you ever needed a reason to take the drive to Cooperstown, now you have one.

In 2022, Adams was inducted into the Guardians Distinguished Hall of Fame and has attended games since 1973 with his drum. His health began to decline in 2020, leading him to step away from the games and his left-field bleacher seat during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He died earlier this year.

Slider plays John Adams drum in his honor