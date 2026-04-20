José Ramírez named AL Player of the Week for 9th time in career

For the 9th time in his career, José Ramírez is the American League Player of the Week.

After a slow start, at least by Ramírez’s standards, to the 2026 season, the Cleveland Guardians third baseman looked every bit like the future Hall of Famer he is in the past eight games.

In that time-frame, Ramírez has batted .346 with a .846 slugging percentage, along with nine hits, five RBIs and four of his five home runs this season. Two of those homers came just on Sunday, as Ramírez collected the 28th multi-home run game of his career.

Guardians' manager Stephen Vogt said Sunday that he “marvels” at Ramírez’s readiness at the plate.

"For him to get two homers in back-to-back at-bats like that… he hits a different gear. He hits a different mindset. It's super impressive,” Vogt said.

Ramírez also stole six bases in the last seven games, as he now sits three steals and nine home runs away from the elusive 300-300 club.

"I think I set my standards a little high than those numbers,” Ramírez said Sunday. “I know they're going to come up if we keep playing and doing the right things. And for me, most importantly, is trying to win.”

Ramírez becomes the 2nd Guardian this season to win AL Player of the Week, joining outfielder Chase DeLauter.