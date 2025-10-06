José Ramírez named finalist for 2025 Hank Aaron Award

CLEVELAND — After a big season at the plate, José Ramírez could nab one of baseball’s biggest offensive honors.

Major League Baseball named Guardians star José Ramírez a finalist for the Hank Aaron Award on Monday. The award is given out each year to the most outstanding regular season offensive performer in both the American League and National League. Ramírez is one of 20 total players nominated and one of 10 in the AL.

The 2025 season was yet another big one for Ramírez at the plate, hitting 30 home runs with a .283 batting average and 85 RBI. On the base path, it was his best season yet, stealing a career high 44 bases.

Along with 34 doubles, he became the first player in Major League Baseball history with back-to-back seasons of 30+ doubles, 30+ home runs, and 40+ stolen bases. He also became one of just four players in baseball history with 30+ home runs and 40+ stolen bases, joining Bobby Bonds, Barry Bonds and Alfonso Soriano.

Ramírez continued to etch himself into the Guardians record books during the 2025 campaign. He eclipsed his 300th career base, joining Earl Avrill as the only Guardians to accomplish that. He would also tally his 1,000th career run, and became the franchise’s all-time leader in extra base hits (726).