José Ramírez returns to Guardians after hand injury, surgery

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians have been on a hot streak at the plate, and with their star player returning from injury, the team is hoping they stay hot with José Ramírez back in the mix.

Ramírez was activated from the Guardians' 10-day injured list on Wednesday before the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. In a corresponding move, the Guardians optioned outfielder Kahlil Watson to Triple-A Columbus.

Back in June, Ramírez sustained a left hamate fracture, and a few days later he underwent surgery to repair the fracture. Five weeks after having surgery, Ramírez is back to game action.

Ramírez is set to bat second in the lineup and will play third base on Wednesday against the Twins.

Before his injury, Ramírez was batting .239 on the season with 64 hits, 10 home runs, 33 RBI and 24 stolen bases.

The Guardians hope Ramírez's return to both the lineup and the infield creates an immediate boost as they continue the second half of their season post-All-Star break. They're currently battling with the Chicago White Sox for the top of their division.