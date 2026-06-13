José Ramírez suffers left hamate fracture during game against Tigers

The Cleveland Guardians saw three players exit their win vs. the Detroit Tigers due to injury. However, the most serious of them happened to their biggest star.

The Guardians announced that José Ramírez suffered a left hamate fracture Saturday. The third baseman left the game in the sixth inning of Cleveland's 3-1 victory.

"It was the swing on the pop up, and he felt it. He had a similar injury, I think, to the right hand a few years ago," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said following Saturday's game. "He tried to go back out. He knew the position we were in, grabbed his glove. He said, 'Maybe I can at least play defense,' and couldn't squeeze his glove. So, José wanted to get back out there to help us win that game, and just couldn't."

The Guardians say that they expect to have more information regarding the severity of Ramírez's injury on Sunday morning.

Along with Ramírez, both Angel Martínez and Chase DeLauter headed to the dugout within the first two innings.

Vogt said postgame that Martínez is "day-to-day" with a left foot contusion, while DeLauter suffered a right side rib cage contusion that the team hopes to know more about on Sunday.

