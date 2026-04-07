José Ramírez sets Cleveland all-time games played record

When José Ramírez ran out onto the field in the 6th inning of the Guardians game against the Kansas City Royals, he ran out alone. His teammates stayed back in the dugout to let him have his moment.

A moment 1,620 games in the making.

Monday night, Ramírez made history because Cleveland’s all-time leader in games played, passing a record set by Terry Turner in 1918. Now, one of the most beloved players in franchise history is also the most synonymous in a Cleveland uniform.

"I think that was my ultimate goal, to be able to play as long as I could here, and be able to be part of those records,” Ramírez told members of the media Friday. “Just to stay my whole career here and be able to break not only those records, but anything that becomes something meaningful for this organization.”

That significance is not lost on the rest of the Guardians’ clubhouse

"What Hosey has accomplished and will accomplish tonight is something truly special,” Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said Monday. “I'm just fortunate that I get to be here in attendance to see it, and I've been a small part of being able to watch him play during this run that he's had. But it's a special night for Cleveland and for the franchise.”

"We get to play with the best player that’s ever played in this organization,” Guardians catcher David Fry said in the team’s clubhouse. “He’s just an unbelievable player who’s done it the right way for a lot of years.”

It’s the kind of example that rookie sensation Chase DeLauter has learned from.

"He’s the leader of this team. He’s everything he needs to be,” DeLauter said. “That right there is something you can follow.”

The record may never be followed, though. After signing a record-breaking contract extension this winter, Ramírez has a chance to make this record untouchable. The same man who proclaimed himself as “50% Dominican and 50% Clevelander” the day of that extension, Ramírez continues to be 100% the definition of Cleveland baseball.

Progressive Field saw history Monday night. Expect plenty more in the years to come from number 11.