Juan Brito to make MLB debut, Gabriel Arias moves to 10-Day IL

CLEVELAND — Juan Brito was playing MLB The Show on PlayStation Monday night with some friends, watching the Guardians game in the background. Little did he know that he would get a phone call that would put him in the video game.

The Cleveland Guardians announced Tuesday morning that they have promoted INF Juan Brito from AAA Columbus. Brito will make his MLB debut at second base, batting sixth, on Tuesday afternoon against the Kansas City Royals.

"It's going to be a very special moment,” Brito said in the Guardians clubhouse. “Remembering all of the path that has been a little bit difficult between challenges and injuries. But also very satisfying and rewarding, knowing that, after all, that was worth it.”

The Guardians are excited to have him.

“We are thrilled for Juan. We've been excited about Juan for a really long time,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. “I feel like last year with his injuries, we would have seen him last year at some point and, but we just couldn't be more excited.”

This comes after Gabriel Arias suffered a left hamstring strain in Monday night’s game vs the Kansas City Royals, and will head to the 10-day IL.

“It’s going to be a little while. But he's in a lot of pain, not moving around great,” Vogt said. “We feel for Gabby, that was unfortunate.”

The switch-hitting Brito has looked solid for the Clippers so far. In 9 games, the 24-year-old is batting .314 in 25 at-bats with 4 RBI’s and 5 doubles. While Brito played several different positions in Spring Training, Stephen Vogt expects him mainly in the middle infield.

The Guardians host the Kansas City Royals at 1:10 P.M. at Progressive Field.