Kyle Manzardo homers twice and Guardians go deep 6 times in 10-3 win over Reds to take series

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kyle Manzardo homered twice, rookie Chase DeLauter, Angel Martinez and José Ramírez each belted a two-run shot, and the Cleveland Guardians connected a season-high six times in a 10-3 blowout of the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Manzardo had a two-run homer in the third inning and a solo shot in the fifth. Brayan Rocchio also homered as the Guardians were free swinging on the warmest day at Progressive Field this season.

It's the first time they've hit six homers at home since April 30, 2013. The Guardians did it at Yankee Stadium in 2019.

Cleveland is the third team to hit six homers in a game this season, joining Boston and Washington.

Touted rookie Travis Bazzana had three hits for Cleveland, which won two of three in the first series between Ohio's teams in 2026.

Cleveland's power surge backed Gavin Williams (6-3), who struck out seven in six innings.

Elly De La Cruz homered for Cincinnati. The Reds have lost nine of 10 on the road.

DeLauter staked Williams to a 2-0 lead in the first with his homer off Brady Singer (2-4). Ramírez walked before DeLauter, who recently moved into the No. 3 spot in the lineup, pulled a slider.

Manzardo's shot off the right-field foul pole in the third gave Cleveland a 4-1 lead. His second homer made it 6-2.

Martinez hit his team-leading ninth homer in the seventh to put the Guardians up 8-2. Ramírez got his first homer since April 19 in the eighth.

De La Cuz struck out on a 99.4 mph fastball by Williams in the first but didn't miss a four-seamer in the third, connecting for his 11th homer.

Up next

Reds: LHP Nick Lodolo (0-1, 8.68 ERA) opens a three-game series in Philadelphia on Monday against Andrew Painter (1-4, 6.21).

Guardians: Open a four-game series in Detroit on Monday with RHP Slade Cecconi (2-4, 5.60 ERA) facing LHP Framber Valdez (2-2, 4.32).

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