Lane Thomas begins rehab assignment with Akron RubberDucks

The “Lane Train” is making a stop at Canal Park this week.

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Lane Thomas will play for the Akron RubberDucks this week as part of a rehab assignment, the club announced. The 30-year-old is expected to play on Tuesday, Sept. 2, and Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Through 39 games this season, Thomas has batted .160 with four home runs. Back on July 5, Thomas was placed on the 10-day injured list with right plantar fasciitis. Tuesday will be his first rehab game since then.

First pitch at Canal Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. both Tuesday and Wednesday night against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.