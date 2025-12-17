Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lane Thomas signs with Kansas City Royals

Erin Hooley/AP
FILE - Cleveland Guardians' Lane Thomas (8) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, July 2, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File)
CLEVELAND — Lane Thomas’ time in Cleveland has come to a close.

The now-former Cleveland Guardians outfielder officially signed with the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, as first reported last week by Will Sammon of The Athletic.

Thomas first joined the Guardians midway through the 2024 season in a trade from the Washington Nationals. Between then and 2025, he would appear in 92 regular-season games for Cleveland, batting .189 with 56 hits and 11 home runs.

Perhaps Thomas’ most memorable moment as a Guardian came in the 2024 playoffs, when he hit a grand slam in the American League Division Series against the Detroit Tigers to give Cleveland a 5-1 lead, and ultimately send them to the American League Championship Series.

Thomas’ 2025 season in Cleveland was a brief one due to injuries. First, a wrist injury in early April kept him sidelined until the end of May. Shortly after his return, Thomas developed plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Ultimately, that injury would lead to surgery in September, ending his 2025 season with just 39 games played.

Thomas will make his return to Progressive Field on April 6, 2026, in the first of a three-game series against the Royals next season.

