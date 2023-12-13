Larry Doby receives Congressional Gold Medal

On Wednesday, baseball trailblazer Larry Doby was posthumously honored with the Congressional Gold Medal.

Doby broke the color barrier for the American League as its first Black player when he began playing for Cleveland in 1947.

He spent nine seasons with Cleveland and helped lead the team to a World Series title in 1948. Doby established himself as a perennial All-Star slugger and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1998.

“Larry Doby will forever be remembered as a pioneer who demonstrated great character and courage throughout his life,” Major League Baseball said in a statement. “His legacy as a trailblazing player and manager endures to this day, and he will always remain one of the great heroes that our national pastime and nation have ever known.”

Doby died in 2003, but his legacy continues to be honored in Cleveland.

