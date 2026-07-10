Marlins try to keep home win streak going, host the Guardians

(AP) — The Miami Marlins will try to keep their five-game home win streak intact when they take on the Cleveland Guardians.

Miami is 31-17 at home and 52-42 overall. The Marlins have a 20-4 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cleveland has a 24-24 record in road games and a 48-46 record overall. The Guardians have a 16-4 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam Hicks ranks fifth on the Marlins with 23 extra base hits (nine doubles, a triple and 13 home runs). Kyle Stowers is 13 for 42 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Chase DeLauter has 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 43 RBIs while hitting .279 for the Guardians. Austin Hedges is 10 for 23 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 8-2, .323 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Guardians: 4-6, .228 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Marlins: John King: 15-Day IL (ankle), Owen Caissie: 10-Day IL (calf), Josh Ekness: 60-Day IL (calf), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (shin), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), Tim Herrin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ramirez: 10-Day IL (hand)